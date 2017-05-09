Consider This: Call your representatives and demand results

In an effort to complete the budget for fiscal year 2018, Governor Bryant has called for a special session next month. While a formal agenda has not been released, One item that should be near the top is funding for road and infrastructure improvements.

Mississippi’s roads and bridges are aging, many unsafe for passage and the situation will only get worse, and more expensive if the issues are not addressed soon.

Leaders need to be open to options. Whether it is increasing the gas tax, collecting taxes on internet sales or some other funding formula, it will take money to fix the problem.

I’m sure most of us don’t want to pay additional taxes, but also don’t want to drive on terrible roads or dangerous bridges, and neither do businesses that are considering locating a new facility in our state.

Consider This:

It costs around $100,000 each day to hold a special session. That’s a lot of money. If we are going to pay for a special session, we should demand results instead of in-fighting between the House, Senate and state officers.

Tell your representatives when the special session is over you expect them to resolve the transportation issue and provide the funding necessary to fix our roads and bridges.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.