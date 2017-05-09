1 questioned after shot fired during FBI investigation

Members with the FBI Joint Terrorism Task Force were following a lead in an investigation, when a gunshot was fired by a resident on Tuesday in Jeff Davis County.

The incident happened around noon at a home on Willlie Fortenberry Road, after task force officers arrived.

A female is being questioned at the scene, and the matter is being handled by the Mississippi Bureau of Investigations.

No injuries were reported in the incident, and no charges have been filed at this time.

