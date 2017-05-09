Three injured in Jones County accident

This is a news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

A one vehicle accident Monday afternoon left an adult and two children injured. Ovett and Johnson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 29 South near Ovett Moselle Road. Upon arrival, units found a heavily damaged truck several feet from the roadway pinned against trees.

Firefighters, Emergency Medical Responders and passerby were able to remove the children from the vehicle and away from the scene while emergency personnel provided medical care to the injured woman.

Due to all EMServ ambulances being on incidents, EMServ Ambulance Service requested that ASAP Ambulance Service respond to the accident.

Personnel on scene were advised that the ASAP ambulance could be up to 15 minutes away from the scene, and as a result, an air ambulance was requested. However, Rescue 7 helicopter was out on call at the time and the only other helicopter able to respond would be coming out of Gulfport.

The request for the helicopter was canceled only after ASAP arrived on scene. ASAP medics, Emergency Medical Responders and firefighters assisted in removing the injured woman from the truck and loading her into the ambulance for transport to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel where she would be treated for her injuries.

The two children were also transported with what was believed to be minor injuries.

A section of Highway 29 was intermittently shutdown during rescue and vehicle recovery operations. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Ovett and Johnson Volunteer Fire Departments, ASAP Ambulance Service, Mississippi Highway Patrol, Jones County Fire Coordinator Dan McKenna, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Jones County Sheriff's Department.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.