Jasper County Sheriff's Dept. to get new tasers with church donation

Jasper County residents are continuing to show their support for law enforcement.

This week, the members of Heidelberg United Methodist Church donated money to help the Jasper County Sheriff's Department with the purchase of new tasers.

Sheriff Randy Johnson said it was a generous donation, which will enable the department to buy two new taser models.

Just two weeks ago, 18 local churches, the Jasper County Baptist Association and several private citizens donated money to purchase high-velocity bullet proof vests for the Jasper County Sheriff's Department, the Bay Springs Police Department, the Heidelberg Police Department and Louin Police.

