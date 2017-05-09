Coffee with A Cop honors Deen & Tate

A one vehicle accident Monday afternoon left an adult and two children injured. Ovett and Johnson Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 29 South near Ovett Moselle Road.More >>
Jasper County residents are continuing to show their support for law enforcement.More >>
Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department and other Hub City first responders gathered at Java Werks for the annual Coffee with a Cop meeting Tuesday morning.More >>
Moselle Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Rayner Road, Russell Lane, Dunagin Boulevard and Berry Road. If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-498-5592.More >>
