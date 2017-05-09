Coffee with A Cop honors Deen & Tate

Officers gather in prayer on the second anniversary of Deen and Tate's death. Source: WDAM

Members of the Hattiesburg Police Department and other Hub City first responders gathered at Java Werks for the annual Coffee with a Cop meeting Tuesday morning.

This month, week and day are a little different from the meetings in the past, and it included a prayer service for fallen Hattiesburg officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate.

The two officers were killed May 9th, 2015 in downtown Hattiesburg during a traffic stop.

“We remember our brothers, that’s Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate,” said Hattiesburg Police Lt. Jon Traxler. “The sacrifice that they paid not only for this department, this city, but this community as well, and the legacy that they have left behind.”

Family members of Deen were also present during the service, as well as multiple residents of the community.

“The community we have here in Hattiesburg is amazing, and that’s one of the reasons I’ve been here as long as I have, this community stands behind this department, all their people no matter what happens,” said Traxler. “They step up and they come together with us and hold hand in hand to show us our support.”

Many officers said the friendly waves, or thanks from people in the community is what helps them get through their day, even when their hearts are heavy with memories of Deen and Tate.

“In the end, that’s what brings us home to our families, knowing that we have support from the community, and support from other families that we don’t even know,” said Hattiesburg police officer LaShaunda Buckhalter.

“It’s an honor for us as police officers to come out here and have the support from the community and to honor the loss of our officers, its heartwarming,” said Hattiesburg police officer, Chad Young.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.