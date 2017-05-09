Moselle Water Association issues boil water notice

MOSELLE (WDAM) – Moselle Water Association officials issue a boil water notice for customers who live on Rayner Road, Russell Lane, Dunagin Boulevard and Berry Road. If you have questions, please call the utility at 601-498-5592.
