Moselle Water Association issues boil water notice

Welcome to the Deason's Home, one of the oldest houses in Jones County. The house has the same cut and finish as George Washington's Mt. Vernon home, and was the first house in Ellisville with paint. Now the ceiling of the home is coated with blue paint. "There are a couple of theories about the blue paint," said Frances Murphy, our tour guide. "The most popular one is that it keeps the ghosts away, but it doesn't work here."