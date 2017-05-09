Deputies searching for missing woman

Clarke County deputies are searching for a woman who has been missing since February.

Elyssa C. McKenzie has been missing since February 27, and was last seen at the Waffle House behind the Circle K on 222nd Avenue in Meridian.

Deputies are asking if you have any information on her whereabouts to call 601-776-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.