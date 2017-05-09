Deputies searching for missing woman - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Elyssa C. McKenzie. Source: Clarke County Sheriff's Department. Elyssa C. McKenzie. Source: Clarke County Sheriff's Department.
CLARKE COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

Clarke County deputies are searching for a woman who has been missing since February. 

Elyssa C. McKenzie has been missing since February 27, and was last seen at the Waffle House behind the Circle K on 222nd Avenue in Meridian. 

Deputies are asking if you have any information on her whereabouts to call 601-776-5252 or Crime Stoppers at 1-855-485-8477. 

