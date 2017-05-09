Forecast: Another warm and dry day expected.

Good Tuesday morning, Pine Belt!

Expect mainly sunny and quite warm weather today and Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s and lows in the upper 50s to around 60.

Partly cloudy skies are on tap for Thursday with a slight chance of maybe seeing a shower or thunderstorm with highs in the upper 80s.

A cold front will move through Friday afternoon and evening and this should bring us our next best chance for showers and thunderstorms. One or two of the thunderstorms could be strong to severe so keep up with future forecasts.

Rapid clearing will return behind the front and expect the weekend to be sunny.