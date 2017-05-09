Taylorsville softball looks to repeat as state champions

For the second straight year, Taylorsville softball is headed to the class 2A state championship.

The Lady Tartars punched their ticket to Jackson with a series sweep over Lake High school. After capturing the school’s first state championship in 2016, Taylorsville defends its title against Mantachie beginning in Wednesday’s game one contest.

“Any time you get to play in the state championship game, it’s a blessing,” said second-year Taylorsville head coach Mason Grissom. “Those opportunities don’t come around much so we’re excited about it. We can’t wait to go compete for it. We know we got a lot ahead of us, though. It’s not easy once you get up there. You still got to play but our girls are very excited about it and we can’t wait to go.”



"We're young and everybody kind of didn’t think we’d be able to do it again,” said Taylorsville senior Anna Kennedy. “But we have the heart and the talent. So, that's what's got us [to the state championship]."

