William Carey coach Bobby Halford collects 1,100th win

Longtime William Carey baseball coach Bobby Halford earned his 1,100th win as the head man of the Crusaders.

The milestone victory came in a 9-1 win over Blue Mountain College in Friday’s SSAC Tournament. William Carey was knocked out of the tournament in a 13-3 loss to Faulkner the following day.

In his 32nd year as the head coach of the Crusaders, Halford said the game of baseball never grows old.

"It's no different,” Halford said. “Everybody asks me this all the time. It's another game, it's another day and it's another challenge. That's what makes this game so much fun and that's why I keep doing it. There's no difference between the first year and this year."

William Carey hosts an NAIA Regional beginning on May 15 at Milton Wheeler Field.

