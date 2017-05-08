Perry County family homeless after fire

A family is homeless after a fire destroyed their mobile home. Source: WDAM

A Perry County family is homeless after a fire demolished their mobile home.

The call came in around 10:15 a.m. after heavy smoke was seen at the home in Runnelstown.

The homeowners were out of town at the time of the fire on a church trip, according to Gerry Burns the Perry County Fire Coordinator.

Volunteer firefighters from Runnelstown and new Augusta responded.

An adult and three children lived in the home.

