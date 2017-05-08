Hattiesburg Zoo announces death of Sumatran tiger

One of the Hattiesburg Zoo's beloved tigers has died.

According to The Hattiesburg Zoo, Sumatran tiger, Cinta, fell ill last week and passed away Sunday.

"We are devastated and heartbroken from the loss of one of our family," said Stephen Taylor in a press release, the animal care manager of Hattiesburg Zoo. "Our team is diligent in providing the best quality for all of our animals and are highly trained to do so. Deaths are a part of the cycle of life, and times of loss like this are never easy. Our team of animal keepers have developed a deep bond with these tigers, and we know the community has too."

According to a Hattiesburg Zoo press release, "Cinta experienced a sudden onset of not eating or drinking and became severely dehydrated."

The tiger was under the care of the Hattiesburg Zoo's team of animal care managers.

"Cinta has been under close supervision for the last few days after becoming lethargic and showing an uncommon loss of appetite," staff veterinarian Dr. Don Palermo. "He was severely dehydrated and required fluids intravenously. With the help of two other veterinarians on site, we administered fluids, took digital x-rays and drew blood for analysis while under anesthesia. Despite our best efforts, Cinta's heart stopped beating, and we were unable to revive him with medications or resuscitate him with CPR."

Cinta was one of two tiger twins that came from the Los Angeles Zoo in 2014.

Cinta's brother, Kuasa, has not shown any signs of illness, according to the zoo.

The cause of death is unknown at this time and will be determined by necropsy.

This is a developing story. More information will be shared as it becomes available.

