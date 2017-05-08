Laurel voters using paper ballots for runoff

The City of Laurel is asking Ward 7 residents to vote in the democratic primary run-off election next Tuesday.

It's the only primary election with more than one candidate to vote for. All other wards had one candidate per party and did not need a primary election to select a party's candidate for the general election.

The winner of Ward Seven's election next Tuesday will face the independent candidate in the general election on May 16th.

There will also be paper ballots instead of electronic voting cards

. Laurel's city clerk, Mary Ann Hess, said the switch is because of low voter turnout and cost.

Residents who want to vote in this election still need a photo ID. Ward Seven's democratic primary election will be held at Oak Park Fieldhouse.

