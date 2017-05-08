Salutes to law enforcement scheduled in Hattiesburg

HATTIESBURG (WDAM) – Java Werks is hosting a prayer vigil May 9 at 9:30 a.m. This vigil is being held in memory of Officers Benjamin Deen and Liquori Tate, who were killed in the line of duty on May 9, 2015. Also that morning, Java Werks is hosting Coffee with a Cop, starting at 8 a.m.
Java Werks is also hosting a book signing with Dwana Pusser Garrison, daughter of Sheriff Buford Pusser, May 12 from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.
For more details, call 601-268-3993.
