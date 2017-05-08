Child struck by truck in home released from hospital

A child who was struck by a truck that lost control and plowed through a Sumrall home has been released from the hospital.

Sawyer Aultman was able to walk down the hall and his appetite has improved, according to his mother Crystie Aultman.

Sawyer was released from the hospital over the weekend and will begin physical therapy for his wounded leg.

According to his mother, he will go to Jackson for some followup appointment, but is well and doing great.

The scene:

Crystie said Sawyer was sitting in a recliner at his grandparents' house watching a TV show on an iPad when a Chevrolet 1500 truck crashed through the house and threw him "25 feet" across the room.

"His grandmother wasn't sure what had happened," Aultman said. "She ran into the living room and called for Sawyer. She found him lying lifeless, across the room, about 25 feet from where he was sitting in the recliner. He had been thrown into the brick fireplace. He was tangled in a blanket that was on him while he was in the recliner, and the fireplace screen was on top of him."

Crystie said Sawyer's aunt and uncle, who live across the street, helped to wake, immobilize and control bleeding until an ambulance arrived and took him to Forrest General Hospital. She said the accident left Sawyer's cleft clavicle and transverse processes of his fifth thoracic vertebrae fractured and his spleen, kidney and lung bruised. She also said two, 3-inch gashes on his left leg left the bone exposed.

According to the Sumrall Police Department, wet roads caused the truck to run off the road and crash into the house on Rocky Branch Road, and the juvenile driver, who isn't being identified, isn't facing any charges in relation to the accident.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.