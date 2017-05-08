Shady Grove Utility District, Northeast Perry Utility Association lift boil water notices

UNDATED (WDAM) – The Shady Grove Utility District in Jones County lifts the boil water notice for customers with homes north of Upper Hamilton Hill Road on Shady Grove Moss Road and Sharon-Moss Road. If you have questions, contact the utility at shadygroveutdst@comcast.net or 601-428-0311.

Also, the state health department says the boil water notice has been lifted for customers of Northeast Perry Utility Association who live on Will Best Road and Camp Eight Road south of the water tank. If you have questions, call the utility at 601-788-6252 or the health department, toll free, at 1-866-458-4948 (1-866-HLTHY4U).

