JCJC softball wins 2nd straight state title

Jones County Junior College softball claimed its second straight MACJC title with a 4-2 win over Mississippi Gulf Coast on Sunday.

The No. 1 Lady Bobcats now prepare to host the Region 23 tournament starting Thursday. JCJC plays Itawamba in the opening round at 6 p.m. on Thursday

Jones County baseball wrapped up its regular season with a sweep over Meridian on Saturday. The No. 1 Bobcats finish the year with a 44-2 record (26-2 MACJC). Winners of the MACJC state championship, JCJC waits to host the Region 23 tournament beginning May 17.

Pearl River Community College baseball hopes to be one of the six teams invited to the Region 23 tourney as the Wildcats prepare for Itawamba in a MACJC best-of-three playoff series starting on Thursday.

PRCC (25-17, 16-12 MACJC) concluded the regular season with an 11-4 win over Coahoma on Saturday.

