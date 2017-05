"We had a lot of emotional swings in that game that went against us but we came right back and we did so many things well to win that baseball game," said Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry. "But more than anything, probably the biggest thing that we did is we had the attitude to win."

"Coach Berry always talks about the most important [at-bat] is the last one," said Southern Miss senior Dylan Burdeaux. "Our whole motto's trusting one another and we got eight other guys in the lineup. It's not like one person has to do it every single night."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.