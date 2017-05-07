High School playoff baseball scores, round 3

Jones County Junior College softball claimed its second straight MACJC title with a 4-2 win over Mississippi Gulf Coast on Sunday. The No. 1 Lady Bobcats now prepare to host the Region 23 tournament starting Thursday.

USM senior Dylan Burdeaux batted in the winning run to lift the Golden Eagles 5-4 over FAU on Sunday. Courtesy: WDAM

"We had a lot of emotional swings in that game that went against us but we came right back and we did so many things well to win that baseball game," said Southern Miss head coach Scott Berry. "But more than anything, probably the biggest thing that we did is we had the attitude to win." "Coach Berry always talks about the most important [at-bat] is the last one," said Southern Miss senior Dylan Burdeaux. "Our whole motto's trusting one another and...