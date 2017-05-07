High School playoff baseball scores, round 3 - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

High School playoff baseball scores, round 3

Round 3 of MHSAA Baseball Playoffs

1A

Nanih Waiya vs. French Camp Smithville vs. West Union Resurrection Catholic vs. Ethel Pine Grove vs. Tupelo Christian 
Game 1: Nanih Waiya 3, French Camp 2 Game 1: Smithville 6, W. Union 3 Game 1: R. Catholic 4, Ethel 0 Game 1: Tupelo 19, Pine Grove 2
Game 2: Nanih Waiya 3, French Camp 0 Game 2: Smithville 12, W. Union 1 Game 2: Ethel 22, R. Catholic 5 Game 2: Tupelo 10, Pine Grove 2
Game 3:

2A

Richton vs. Lloyd Star St. Joseph vs. Taylorsville  East Union vs. Eupora East Webster vs. Ingomar
Game 1: Lloyd Star 8, Richton 2 Game 1: St. Joseph 7, Taylorsville 2 Game 1: Eupora 4, E. Union 3 Game 1: Ingomar 11, E. Webster 6
Game 2: Lloyd Star 12, Richton 2 Game 2: St. Joseph 14, Taylorsville 5 Game 2: E. Union 5, Eupora 3 Game 2: E. Webster 17, Ingomar 0
Game 3: E. Union 9, Eupora 1 Game 3: E. Ingomar 4, E. Webster 3

3A

Seminary vs. St. Andrews West Marion vs. Franklin County  Kossuth vs. North Pontotoc  Mooreville vs. Nettleton
Game 1: Seminary 10, St. Andrews 9 Game 1: W. Marion 4, Franklin 3 Game 1: Kossuth 5, N. Pontotoc 3 Game 1: Mooreville 5, Nettleton 2
Game 2: Seminary 5, St. Andrews 3 Game 2: W. Marion 10, Franklin 0 Game 2: Kossuth 9, N. Pontotoc 3 Game 2: Mooreville 6, Nettleton 3

4A

Northeast Jones vs. Northeast Lauderdale  West Lauderdale vs. East Central Corinth vs. Pontotoc Itawamba Ag. vs. Ripley
Game 1: NE Lauderdale 6, NE Jones 5 Game 1: W. Lauderdale 4, E. Central 0 Game 1: Corinth 7, Pontotoc 3 Game 1: Itawamba 2, Ripley 1
Game 2: NE Jones 6, NE Lauderdale 3 Game 2: W. Lauderdale 5, E. Central 4 Game 2: Pontotoc 9, Corinth 1 Game 2:
Game 3: NE Lauderdale 13, NE Jones 3 Game 3: Corinth 2, Pontotoc 1

5A

Pearl River Central vs. Long Beach Hattiesburg vs. West Harrison Lewisburg vs. Oxford Germantown vs. New Hope
Game 1: Pear River 10, Long Beach 3 Game 1: Hattiesburg 12, W. Harrison 2 Game 1: Oxford 11, Lewisburg 0 Game 1:New Hope 2, Germantown 0
Game 2: Pearl River 6, Long Beach 5 Game 2: Hattiesburg 10, W. Harrison 8 Game 2: Lewisburg 2, Oxford 1 Game 2: Germantown 6, New Hope 2
Game 3: Game 3:

6A

Oak Grove vs. Biloxi Gulfport vs. Ocean Springs Hernando vs. Clinton Tupelo vs. DeSoto Central
Game 1: Oak Grove 5, Biloxi 4 Game 1: Gulfport 2, Ocean Springs 1 Game 1: Hernando 3, Clinton 2 Game 1: Tupelo 9, DeSoto 5
Game 2: Oak Grove 7, Biloxi 2 Game 2: Gulfport 6, Ocean Springs 3 Game 2: Hernando 2, Clinton 0 Game 2: DeSoto 1, Tupelo 0
Game 3: Tupelo 10, DeSoto 7

