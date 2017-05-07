High School playoff baseball scores, round 3

Round 3 of MHSAA Baseball Playoffs
1A
|Nanih Waiya vs. French Camp
|Smithville vs. West Union
|Resurrection Catholic vs. Ethel
|Pine Grove vs. Tupelo Christian
|Game 1: Nanih Waiya 3, French Camp 2
|Game 1: Smithville 6, W. Union 3
|Game 1: R. Catholic 4, Ethel 0
|Game 1: Tupelo 19, Pine Grove 2
|Game 2: Nanih Waiya 3, French Camp 0
|Game 2: Smithville 12, W. Union 1
|Game 2: Ethel 22, R. Catholic 5
|Game 2: Tupelo 10, Pine Grove 2
|Game 3:
2A
|Richton vs. Lloyd Star
|St. Joseph vs. Taylorsville
|East Union vs. Eupora
|East Webster vs. Ingomar
|Game 1: Lloyd Star 8, Richton 2
|Game 1: St. Joseph 7, Taylorsville 2
|Game 1: Eupora 4, E. Union 3
|Game 1: Ingomar 11, E. Webster 6
|Game 2: Lloyd Star 12, Richton 2
|Game 2: St. Joseph 14, Taylorsville 5
|Game 2: E. Union 5, Eupora 3
|Game 2: E. Webster 17, Ingomar 0
|Game 3: E. Union 9, Eupora 1
|Game 3: E. Ingomar 4, E. Webster 3
3A
|Seminary vs. St. Andrews
|West Marion vs. Franklin County
|Kossuth vs. North Pontotoc
|Mooreville vs. Nettleton
|Game 1: Seminary 10, St. Andrews 9
|Game 1: W. Marion 4, Franklin 3
|Game 1: Kossuth 5, N. Pontotoc 3
|Game 1: Mooreville 5, Nettleton 2
|Game 2: Seminary 5, St. Andrews 3
|Game 2: W. Marion 10, Franklin 0
|Game 2: Kossuth 9, N. Pontotoc 3
|Game 2: Mooreville 6, Nettleton 3
4A
|Northeast Jones vs. Northeast Lauderdale
|West Lauderdale vs. East Central
|Corinth vs. Pontotoc
|Itawamba Ag. vs. Ripley
|Game 1: NE Lauderdale 6, NE Jones 5
|Game 1: W. Lauderdale 4, E. Central 0
|Game 1: Corinth 7, Pontotoc 3
|Game 1: Itawamba 2, Ripley 1
|Game 2: NE Jones 6, NE Lauderdale 3
|Game 2: W. Lauderdale 5, E. Central 4
|Game 2: Pontotoc 9, Corinth 1
|Game 2:
|Game 3: NE Lauderdale 13, NE Jones 3
|Game 3: Corinth 2, Pontotoc 1
5A
|Pearl River Central vs. Long Beach
|Hattiesburg vs. West Harrison
|Lewisburg vs. Oxford
|Germantown vs. New Hope
|Game 1: Pear River 10, Long Beach 3
|Game 1: Hattiesburg 12, W. Harrison 2
|Game 1: Oxford 11, Lewisburg 0
|Game 1:New Hope 2, Germantown 0
|Game 2: Pearl River 6, Long Beach 5
|Game 2: Hattiesburg 10, W. Harrison 8
|Game 2: Lewisburg 2, Oxford 1
|Game 2: Germantown 6, New Hope 2
|Game 3:
|Game 3:
6A
|Oak Grove vs. Biloxi
|Gulfport vs. Ocean Springs
|Hernando vs. Clinton
|Tupelo vs. DeSoto Central
|Game 1: Oak Grove 5, Biloxi 4
|Game 1: Gulfport 2, Ocean Springs 1
|Game 1: Hernando 3, Clinton 2
|Game 1: Tupelo 9, DeSoto 5
|Game 2: Oak Grove 7, Biloxi 2
|Game 2: Gulfport 6, Ocean Springs 3
|Game 2: Hernando 2, Clinton 0
|Game 2: DeSoto 1, Tupelo 0
|Game 3: Tupelo 10, DeSoto 7
Jones County Junior College softball claimed its second straight MACJC title with a 4-2 win over Mississippi Gulf Coast on Sunday. The No. 1 Lady Bobcats now prepare to host the Region 23 tournament starting Thursday.More >>
