Multiple fire departments battle Jones County trailer fires

Two trailer homes caught fire on Saturday afternoon in Jones County and multiple fire departments responded.

Sandersville Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a trailer home on fire on Claiborne Road and received assistance from surrounding fire departments, including Rustin, Glade and Powers. Several participants that were training in the Firefighter 1 class at the Glade Fire Station also provided assistance, according to a Jones County Fire Council press release.

When the first units arrived on scene, one trailer home was fully engulfed and another nearby trailer was beginning to catch fire, while two other nearby trailers were in danger of catching fire.

Firefighters acted quickly to control the blaze and prevent the two additional trailers from catching fire. By the time the fire had been extinguished, one trailer had mostly collapsed, while the second trailer had received extensive damage.

Both trailer homes appeared to be unoccupied and possibly abandoned, though occupied trailer homes were nearby.

