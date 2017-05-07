Five area baseball teams advance to South State

Five Pine Belt area baseball teams advanced to the south state title games on Saturday. Courtesy: WDAM

As the third round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs concluded on Saturday night for several teams, five Pine Belt area programs advanced to south state title games.

Class 2A

Taylorsville (5) Madison St. Joe (14)

Taylorsville is eliminated from the playoffs.

Class 3A

West Marion (11) Franklin County (0)

West Marion advances to play Seminary in the South State title.

Class 4A

Northeast Jones (3) Northeast Lauderdale (13)

Northeast Jones is eliminated from the playoffs.

Class 5A

Hattiesburg (10) West Harrison (8)

Pearl River Central (6) Long Beach (5)

Hattiesburg and Pearl River Central both advance to play each other in the South State title.

Class 6A

Oak Grove (7) Biloxi (2)

Oak Grove advances to play Gulfport in the South State title.

Class 2A - Softball

Taylorsville (7) Lake (5)

Taylorsville advances to the State Championship.

