Laurel Arts League hosts 45th annual 'Day in the Park'

The Laurel Arts League hosted the 45th annual Day in the Park Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

The Laurel Arts League invited art lovers to visit Mason Park on Saturday for its largest fundraiser of the year.

The annual Day in the Park brought in lots of arts and food vendors and plenty of visitors.

The event featured live artist demonstrations and activities for children.

A half-dozen live musical acts also performed.

"We have over 40 arts and crafts vendors, all hand-made items," said Elizabeth Kent, chairperson for the Day in the Park. "We have over 20 concessions over here, with wonderful fair food and drinks."

"It's small-town beautiful, it's fun, much different than what we're used to in the big city," said Melissa Langdon, who was visiting from Denver, Colorado.

It was the 45th year for the Day in the Park.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.



