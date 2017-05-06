Collins hosts 28th annual Okatoma Festival

More than 15,000 people were expected to attend the 28th annual Okatoma Festival Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

More than 15,000 people were expected to visit Collins and Covington County Saturday for an annual festival of food and fun.

The 28th Okatoma Festival featured carnival rides, live music, old-fashioned ice cream and lots of other types of food.

Dozens of vendors were also on hand selling lots of arts and crafts.

This year's theme was the celebration of Mississippi's Bicentennial.

"I think it brings (people) together, everybody having a day of fun, it's a lot of fun," said Jackie Benson, a Collins resident.

"We got here about six o'clock and the crowd started coming in about nine, then the parade, it's been a lovely day, a lovely day," said Tim Rayner, a food vendor from Jones County.

Grand Marshal for this year's event was Alcorn State University Head Football Coach Fred McNair.

