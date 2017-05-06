Collins auto accident sends five to hospital

“I was just kind of enjoying it with the whole stadium,” Guidry said of the noise that erupted at Taylor Park after Mason Irby whistled a two-out, 3-2 pitch into right field for a single. A few moments later, the crowd became even louder as Irby sprinted home on Cameron Ragsdale’s wild pitch to give the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles a 6-5 victory over Florida Atlantic University before 3,445 people in Pete Taylor Park.More >>
“I was just kind of enjoying it with the whole stadium,” Guidry said of the noise that erupted at Taylor Park after Mason Irby whistled a two-out, 3-2 pitch into right field for a single. A few moments later, the crowd became even louder as Irby sprinted home on Cameron Ragsdale’s wild pitch to give the 20th-ranked Golden Eagles a 6-5 victory over Florida Atlantic University before 3,445 people in Pete Taylor Park.More >>
The Laurel Arts League Saturday invited art lovers to visit Mason Park for its largest fundraiser of the year.More >>
The Laurel Arts League Saturday invited art lovers to visit Mason Park for its largest fundraiser of the year.More >>