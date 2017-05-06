Collins auto accident sends five to hospital

Three vehicles were involved in an accident at Highway 49 and Magnolia Ave. in Collins Saturday. Photo credit WDAM.

Collins authorities are investigating a multi-vehicle accident Saturday afternoon that sent several people to the hospital.

It happened about 2:20 p.m.

Collins Fire Chief John Pope said three vehicles collided at Highway 49 and Magnolia Avenue.

A Ford Expedition, Ford Mustang and a Chevrolet Impala were involved.

Five people were injured.

Two were transported by ambulance to the hospital and three others by were taken personal vehicle.

Pope said none of the injuries were life-threatening.

