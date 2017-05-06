High school baseball playoffs - Round 3 highlights

With the third round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs resuming on Friday, here’s a look at scores from around the Pine Belt:

MAIS

Game 2: PCS (9) Parklane (4)

Game 3: PCS (11) Parklane (7)

PCS advances to the second round.

Class 2A

Taylorsville (2) Madison St. Joe (7)

Game 2 on Saturday at St. Joe

Game 3 on Monday at Taylorsville (if necessary)

Richton (2) Loyd Star (12)

Richton is eliminated from the playoffs.

Class 3A

Seminary (5) St. Andrew's (3)

Seminary advances to South State.

West Marion (4) Franklin County (3)

Game 2 on Saturday at West Marion

Game 3 on Monday at Franklin County (if necessary)

Class 4A

Northeast Jones (6) Northeast Lauderdale (3)

Game 3 on Saturday at Northeast Lauderdale

Class 5A

Hattiesburg (12) West Harrison (2)

Game 2 on Saturday at Hattiesburg

Game 3 on Monday at West Harrison (if necessary)

Pearl River Central (10) Long Beach (3)

Game 2 on Saturday at Pearl River Central

Game 3 on Monday at Long Beach (if necessary)

Class 6A

Oak Grove (5) Biloxi (4)

Game 2 on Saturday at Biloxi

Game 3 on Monday at Oak Grove (if necessary)

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.