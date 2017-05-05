Good News: Dozens of animals from shelter placed in loving homes.

More than 100 animals with the Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg are now with loving families thanks to their transport program.

Ginny Sims said the shelter decided to get their own transport to aid their shelters and others in the area.

“This program helps to place three to four thousand dogs and cats every year from southern pines animal shelter, but also from overcrowded and overwhelmed shelters and rescues around Mississippi,” Sims said.

“The Southern Pines Animal Shelter in Hattiesburg takes more than 5,000 dogs a year.

“We see animals come into southern pines in a variety of conditions,” Sims said.

No matter their condition, their goal is to nurse them back to life and help find them a loving home.

“We’re able to help these animals get the treatment that they need, get the love and the care and the attention that they need to really come back, be in good health, start to thrive and be placed into loving adoptive homes,” Sims said.

The animals were taken to homes in northern cities in Mississippi.

“It’s really a wonderful thing to know that they’re not stuck waiting in shelter for a family to come along. They’re already enjoying life and enjoying wonderful people just like we would want for all of the pets in our care,” Sims said.

