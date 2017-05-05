WCU baseball coach, players come down with mystery illness at AL tournament

Dozens of reports of illness have prompted the Alabama Department of Public Health to open an investigation involving sports activities at Montgomery's Paterson Field.

About 25-30 coaches and players, including a coach and two players from William Carey University, have come down with an unknown illness at a college baseball tournament in Montgomery, according to a WSFA article.

The Alabama Department of Public Health said coaches and players from Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, Louisiana and Tennessee are affected by the outbreak.

Health officials said they have confirmed between 25-30 cases of gastrointestinal illness, according to WSFA. Symptoms are nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, cramping and lethargy.

According to ADPH, officials are still working to figure out what caused the outbreak, and they have not found any evidence pointing to food or water.

