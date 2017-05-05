Military training scheduled in Columbia - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Military training scheduled in Columbia

Generic Plane Graphic. Generic Plane Graphic.
COLUMBIA, MS (WDAM) -

If you hear a loud noise tonight and into this weekend in Columbia, there is no need for alarm. 

According to the Columbian-Progress, military and police personnel will be training for rescue missions around the training school Friday afternoon and evening.

The paper was told that low-flying helicopters will be in and around the area.

It is unknown how long the aircraft will be in the area.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly