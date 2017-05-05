JCJC announces new men's basketball coach

It was a busy day over at JCJC. As the graduating class of 2017 entered the next phase of their lives Friday, Bobcat men's basketball began a new era of its own.

Randy Bolden was officially introduced as head coach. He replaces Rahim Lockhart, who recently took an assistant job at Ole Miss.

Bolden was an assistant at Hinds Community College last season. His resume also includes a nine-year stint as head coach at Meridian High School.

A graduate of Forest Hill, Bolden played his college ball at Texas Southern.

"It's been a long time coming," Bolden said. "The faculty, staff, everybody (and) administration has been really good. So, I'm looking forward to just getting started and building on the success they've had."

Success is the perfect word to attach to the Jones program, especially this past season. The Bobcats set a school record for wins with 29, advancing to the NJCAA Division I National Tournament for just the second time in program history.

"They have great winning ways for some years now," Bolden said. "Administration, I think (school president) Dr. (Jesse) Smith is one of the best in the country. He has a great vision to where he wants the program, all his athletic programs to be, and our visions align so that played a big role in it."

Bolden faces the task of replacing a talented seven-man sophomore class, including Ole Miss' Bruce Stevens and the dynamic guard duo of David Davis and Ricky Holden.

"It's been a busy two days for me," he said. "I'm in the process of recruiting players as well as getting my staff complete. So, in the next few days or so I'm looking to be able to sit down with some people as well as some recruits and try to get some players in as well as complete my staff."

Bolden recognizes the overall success of the JCJC athletic program. He is hoping to be a positive addition to what is a strong foundation.

"Just experience, hard work and just accountability," Bolden said. "We just want to make sure we continue on with the success they've had and just build on it. I'm not trying to invent the wheel. I just want to continue to build on the success we've had and go from there."

