Substitute teacher charged with child neglect

A Hub City woman was charged with felony child neglect after allegedly leaving her child in her car to substitute teach an elementary class.

Deandrea Evans was arrested April 11, 2017 and charged with one count of felony child neglect.

According to Lamar County Superintendent Tess Smith, Evans was being used as a substitute teacher, employed through Subteach at the Oak Grove Upper Elementary School.

“The principal actually found the young child in the car and contacted school police,” said Smith. “The child was found in the backseat of the car, and the back section of seating was let down allowing access to the trunk.”

Smith added that the child was left with snacks and juice in the car when authorities started their investigation.

“Our school police investigated the matter, and their investigation led them to charge her and turn her over to Lamar County authorities,” said Smith. “The child was checked out by our school nurse, and the child did have a slight fever but was not harmed.”

Smith added that the Department of Human Services (DHS) was notified about the incident.

The substitute was not employed by the Lamar County School District, and will not be used again on any platform according to Smith.

Evans was released on April 13, 2017 after posting a $3,000 bond.

