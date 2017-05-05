Former Wayne County pastor sentenced for sex crimes

An Alabama grand jury indicted a Wayne County pastor Thursday who admitted to sex crimes against children.

Indictment tacks seven new sex charges against Wayne County pastor

A former Wayne County pastor was sentenced Monday in Washington County Circuit Court in Alabama for several sex crimes.

Tommy Joe Newberry pled guilty to two first degree sodomy charges, a class-a felony, and two second degree sodomy charges, a class-b felony, according to Washington County Investigator Rickey Davidson.

Newberry was the former pastor of Red Creek Church of God in Buckatunna.

Newberry will report to the sheriff's department June 6 and will then be transported to jail, according to Davidson.

He received 15 years for the class-a felonies, and 10 years for the class-b felonies.

Davidson said those charges will run concurrently, and he will serve a total of 15 years.

Newberry was arrested December 22, 2015 in Alabama and charged with enticing a minor, and two counts of sexual abuse and sodomy.

Washington County Sheriff Richard Stringer said the crimes happened at Newberry's home in Alabama, one of which spanned over several years.

According to Stringer, authorities arrested Newberry after a victim came forward.

Stringer said Newberry admitted to sexually abusing six victims.

Those victims were between the ages of 11 to 15, and were members of Newberry's congregation.

Stringer said Newberry was also a director of a youth camp in Alabama.

According to Stringer, there is no evidence any boys at the camp were violated.

