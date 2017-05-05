William Carey University’s Master of Science in Criminal Justice ranked No. 1 most affordable

This is a news release from William Carey University.

SR Education Group has ranked William Carey University as having the #1 most affordable online master’s in criminal justice program.

The Master of Science in Criminal Justice began its inaugural class in spring 2016 with eight master’s candidates. The fully online program is taught by full-time and adjunct faculty members who are qualified practitioners in the field of criminal justice.

“I am thrilled to hear that our program has been ranked as the #1 most affordable online master’s degree in criminal justice,” said Dr. Karla Pope, chair of the department of criminal justice. “We are a practitioner-based program serving working professionals in the field of criminal justice as well as others interested in pursuing a graduate degree. We are honored to offer an affordable, quality opportunity for higher learning in criminal justice.”

Pope said the master’s program, which is based at the Tradition campus, was initiated in response to student requests and in response to requests in the criminal justice community along the Gulf Coast.

The program has grown from eight students during the first term a year ago to 21 students during spring 2017 term. Of the initial eight students, four graduated in May while three are anticipated to graduate in August. One of the initial students had to temporarily stop the program due to a death in the immediate family; he will resume the program this summer.

In order to be admitted to the program, students must have earned a bachelor’s degree from an accredited college or university and maintained a minimum of 2.5 GPA during their last 64 hours. The students must also submit competitive GRE scores and letters of recommendation to compete the admission process.

Once admitted, students have a choice to pursue a master’s degree with the thesis option or master’s degree without the thesis option. Both tracks require 30 hours of criminal justice coursework beyond the bachelor’s degree with the program being designed to be completed in five trimesters. The thesis-track students will complete 24 hours of required coursework plus six hours of thesis work while the non-thesis track students will complete 24 hours of required coursework plus six hours of electives and a comprehensive examination.

For more information about the Master of Science Criminal Justice program, contact Dr. Karla Pope at (228) 702-1834 or email kpope@wmcarey.edu. The full list of rankings can be found on www.onlineu.org.

