Suspect sought in Hub City shooting

The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Drive Friday afternoon.

According to HPD, one victim was shot and appears to have non-life threatening injuries.

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. and a search for the suspect is underway.

