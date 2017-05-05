Suspect sought in Hub City shooting - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Suspect sought in Hub City shooting

By Ryan Moore, Reporter
One person was injured in the shooting. Source: WDAM
HATTIESBURG, MS (WDAM) -

The Hattiesburg Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in a shooting that happened on Martin Luther King Drive Friday afternoon. 

According to HPD, one victim was shot and appears to have non-life threatening injuries. 

The shooting happened just after 2 p.m. and a search for the suspect is underway. 

We have a reporter on scene and will provide details as they become available. 

