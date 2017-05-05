Taylorsville mayoral candidate arrested for DUI - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Taylorsville mayoral candidate arrested for DUI

Board of Aldermen Larry Moffett, Dennis Robinson, Arthur Shelby, Ray Lancaster, Janette Brewer, Mayor Rosalyn Glenn, Judge Hulon West. Source: townoftaylorsville.com Board of Aldermen Larry Moffett, Dennis Robinson, Arthur Shelby, Ray Lancaster, Janette Brewer, Mayor Rosalyn Glenn, Judge Hulon West. Source: townoftaylorsville.com
SMITH COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Taylorsville alderman running for mayor was arrested Wednesday for drunk driving, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Department. 

According to the sheriff's department, Dennis Robinson was arrested Wednesday by a Mississippi Highway patrolman and charged with DUI 1st offense and careless driving.

The sheriff's department said that Robinson posted bond on Thursday and has a court date scheduled for May 22. 

Taylorsville City Hall confirmed that Robinson is the current Ward 3 alderman.

Robinson is also listed and pictured on the City of Taylorsville website. 

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly