Taylorsville mayoral candidate arrested for DUI

A Taylorsville alderman running for mayor was arrested Wednesday for drunk driving, according to the Smith County Sheriff's Department.

According to the sheriff's department, Dennis Robinson was arrested Wednesday by a Mississippi Highway patrolman and charged with DUI 1st offense and careless driving.

The sheriff's department said that Robinson posted bond on Thursday and has a court date scheduled for May 22.

Taylorsville City Hall confirmed that Robinson is the current Ward 3 alderman.

Robinson is also listed and pictured on the City of Taylorsville website.

