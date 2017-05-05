1 killed in Hub City wreck

An Ellisville man was killed in a motorcycle wreck in Hattiesburg. Source: Raycom News Network

An Ellisville man was killed Friday morning in a wreck involving a motorcycle in the Hub City.

Brian Todd King, 40, was pronounced dead at Forrest General Hospital at 2:48 a.m. according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

Klem stated that King died from injuries sustained in the wreck.

The wreck happened around 2 a.m. on Lincoln Road, just West of Venture Church. According to emergency personnel on scene, King was traveling on a motorcycle, that left the roadway and struck a tree.

