Area Development Partnership hosts Healthy Living Luncheon

Hattiesburg's Area Development Partnership (ADP) hosted a "Healthy Living" luncheon this afternoon at Southern Oaks.

The luncheon brought attention to mental health awareness month with speaker, Caroline Smith from Pine Grove. It also featured a farmer's market with farm to table bread, vegetables and cheese. ADP is focused on having members live, work and play well.

"It's good to have just your spiritual and well-being just lifted up," said ADP's communication and events director, Lindsay Pace.

In this summer issue of ADP's "The Navigator," the organization targets the eight dimensions of wellness. It includes emotional, environmental, financial, spiritual, physical, occupational and social wellness. Every first Friday the ADP hosts a breakfast or lunch with keynote speakers.

