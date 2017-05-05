Home destroyed by fire in Lamar County - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

Home destroyed by fire in Lamar County

LAMAR COUNTY, MS (WDAM) -

A Lamar County home was destroyed Friday morning after a fire.

Authorities said no one lived in the house, which was located off Richburg Road.

Neighbors called the fire in, and when firefighters arrived on scene the home was fully-involved. 

The cause of the fire is under investigation.   

