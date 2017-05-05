ACS, OGHS team up for benefit basketball game - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

ACS, OGHS team up for benefit basketball game

By Doug Morris, Producer
LAMAR COUNTY (WDAM) –   Teachers at Oak Grove High School will play against the Hattiesburg Dream Team in a benefit basketball team May 11 at 6 p.m. at the high school's gymnasium.  The event will include a three-point contest and a ceremony for those affected by cancer.  

The event will be held in memory of Antwain Duncan, a former student of Oak Grove High.  For more details, call the school at 601-264-7232.

