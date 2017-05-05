J.A. of Hattiesburg, The Arc hosting Prom Night Buddy Party

(The following is a press release from the Junior Auxiliary of Hattiesburg. Visit www.hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org for more details.)

The ARC will host its annual Prom Night Buddy Party on Monday, May 15 at 6 p.m. This special night of dancing and special entertainment is open to children of all ages from the ARC.

The Buddy Party is an event held throughout the year for families of the ARC with a meal and entertainment. JA provides the meals and helps serve families at each Buddy party. We partner with the ARC to help provide a fun and entertaining night for families.

Other parties throughout the year have included Kick Off with Cops (and other first responders), Beauty and Beau Pageant, Valentine's Banquet, Christmas caroling, rodeo and karaoke/talent night.

This year, we are excited to announce two great ways for anyone in our community to help Junior Auxiliary as we serve families and children in the Pine Belt through more than 20 different outreach programs. First, the Junior Auxiliary Charity Auction, a completely mobile auction, will take place November 12-16. This auction will provide bidders the opportunity to bid from anywhere at a time that is convenient for them during the auction period. Winners will be able to pick up auction items from Camellia House on November 17, or contact Junior Auxiliary members for delivery. The auction is a great way to kick-off holiday shopping while also giving back to the community.

The second is The JA Gala, which has been scheduled for December 2, 2017, at the Bottling Company in downtown Hattiesburg. Tickets to all of the events will be available a hattiesburgjuniorauxiliary.org on May 1, 2017.

