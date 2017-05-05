Infant identified in Forrest Co. fire

The name of the child is not being released at this time. Source: WDAM

The infant who died in a fire in south Forrest County Friday morning has been identified.

The 2-month-old was identified as Jacob Auther Wardle, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

The child's mother was also injured in the fire.

Emergency responders got the call around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning for a fully-involved camper trailer fire on Boyte Road in Brooklyn.

A 2-month-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem.

She added the child will be sent for an autopsy to the State Crime Lab in Jackson. The name of the child is not being released at this time.

According to investigators, the child was inside the camper and the mother and father were outside the trailer when the fire broke out.

"The mother was injured when she tried to go back inside the home and save the child," said Brooklyn Volunteer Fire Chief David Smith. "She was flown from the scene to Jackson to be treated for her injuries."

Hattiesburg police crime scene unit, Forrest County Sheriff's Department and the Mississippi State Fire Marshals office are helping with the investigation to determine a cause.

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.