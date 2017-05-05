Democratic candidate called in Collins mayoral race

Three days after primary elections across the Pine Belt, the city of Collins has announced the democratic candidate for Mayor.

City Clerk Suzette Davis said Hope Magee Jones will move forward to the general election as the democratic candidate. Davis said the call was made Thursday afternoon and the city is waiting for the results to be certified.

Davis said Hope Magee Jones had a total of 283 votes and incumbent V.O. Smith had 281.

Smith was elected Alderman in 1977, then elected Mayor in 1981 and had served as Mayor since that time.

The general election is June 6th. Jones will face Republican Tom Brooks.

