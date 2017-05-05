General Election voter registration deadline approaching - WDAM-TV 7-News, Weather, Sports-Hattiesburg, MS

General Election voter registration deadline approaching

The general election is just four weeks away, and the deadline to register is approaching.

If you need to register to vote on June 6, you must register by Saturday.

Municipal clerk offices will be open from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturday for residents to complete registration.

New terms for candidates will begin July 1. 

