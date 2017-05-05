Rollover accident in Jones County injures two

A two vehicle accident involving a rollover left two people, an adult and a juvenile, injured Thursday afternoon.

Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department responded to the scene of the accident on Indian Springs Road near Garden Road.

According to the Jones County Fire Council, firefighters found a black car lying on its roof in a parking lot and a pickup truck pinned against a fence. The black car had significant damage to various parts of the vehicle and the pickup truck had damage to its driver's side. In addition to the damage to the vehicles, there was also extensive damage to a fence that had been struck by both vehicles, with areas of the fences completely destroyed.

According to a news release issued by the council, the adult driver and juvenile passenger of the pickup truck both sustained what was believed to be minor injuries and were transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment. The occupants of the black car were uninjured and refused transport to the hospital.

One lane of Indian Springs Road was shutdown for emergency personnel and vehicle recovery. The cause of the accident is unknown.

Emergency personnel on scene included Calhoun Volunteer Fire Department, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Constable and Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell.

