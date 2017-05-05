Great Weekend Expected

Good Friday morning, Pine Belt!

After a cloudy and cool start expect a sunny and breezy day with highs in the lower 70s.

Clear and chilly tonight with lows in the mid to upper 40s.

Sunny and very nice on Saturday with highs in the upper 70s and lows in the lower 50s.

Sunday looks great with sunny skies with highs in the mid 80s and lows in the mid 50s.

Could we see our first 90 degree high by Wednesday?

Stay tuned!

Have a great weekend!