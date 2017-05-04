High School Baseball - Thursday scores

As the third round of the MHSAA baseball playoffs began on Thursday, here's a look at some of the scores from around the Pine Belt area:



MAIS AAA-I

PCS vs. Parklane

Game 2 on Friday at PCS (6:30)

MAIS AAA-II

Columbia Academy (8) Starkville Academy (4)

Columbia Academy advances to the state semifinals.

Class 2A

Taylorsville vs. Madison St. Joe

Game 1 on Friday at Taylorsville (7:30)

Richton (2) Loyd Star (8)

Game 2 on Friday at Richton (7:00)

Class 3A

Seminary (10) St. Andrew's (9) – 8 innings

Game 2 on Friday at St. Andrew’s (6:30)

West Marion vs. Franklin County

Game 1 on Friday at Franklin County (6:00)

Class 4A

Northeast Jones (5) Northeast Lauderdale (6)

Game 2 on Friday at Northeast Jones

Class 5A

Hattiesburg vs. West Harrison

Game 1 on Friday at West Harrison (7:00)

Pearl River Central vs. Long Beach

Game 1 on Friday at Long Beach (7:00)

Class 6A

Oak Grove vs. Biloxi

Game 1 on Friday at Oak Grove (7:00)

