Laurel holds National Day of Prayer at the county courthouse

Folks in Laurel celebrated National Day of Prayer at noon in front of the county courthouse.

Local pastors prayed for the citizens and the government. Coordinator and pastor Cary Kimbrell said it is a day of prayer for the nation that started back in the 1950's and was started by Evangelist Billy Graham.

”We've come together and it is very fulfilling and joyful that we are able to come together as a community.. as the Christian community here in the streets of Laurel to sing praises and to pray to a living God," Kimbrell said.

There were about 100 people in attendance.

