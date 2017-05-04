Baby blue duiker born at Hattiesburg Zoo

This is a news release from the Hattiesburg Zoo.

Hattiesburg Zoo welcomed a new animal to its family on May 3 when a baby blue duiker was born in the early morning hours.

The Zoo’s female blue duiker, Schnapps Cakes, gave birth to a baby boy weighing in at just over a pound on Wednesday, May 3. Though the one-year-old duiker is a first-time mom, she is recovering without issue. The baby’s father, Obi, who is around five years old, is leaving mom to care for the new addition as per his nature.

“Newborn animals are thrilling to zoos everywhere. Since mom and baby both appear to be healthy, it is not necessary for our team to intervene in care at this time,” Stephen Taylor, animal care manager for Hattiesburg Zoo, said.

The Hattiesburg Zoo animal care team suspected Schnapps Cakes was pregnant from physical signs, such as weight gain, but did not confirm until she gave birth. This addition brings the Zoo’s duiker population to three.

The Zoo will host a Facebook poll to give fans the opportunity to vote on the baby’s name. The names selected by zookeepers to be voted on by the public are Biscuit, Luke, Striker, Tito, and Tucker. The poll will open tomorrow at noon and close at noon Saturday, May 6.

The family of three will be in their usual mixed exhibit with the lemurs.

Copyright 2017 WDAM. All rights reserved.