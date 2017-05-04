One dead in Georgia Pacific mill accident

One person is dead after an accident at Georgia Pacific Leaf River Cellulose on Wednesday.

According to a news release issued by the company, Mark Chase Thornton died from injuries sustained on a mill in New Augusta.

The company issued the following statement regarding the accident:

"A work-related accident at approximately 9:15 p.m., Wednesday, May 3, 2017, at the Leaf River Cellulose mill in New Augusta resulted in the death of employee Mark Chase Thornton. Chase, 28, was a resident of Greene County. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and co-workers. Our company and employees remain committed to working safely and are working with the appropriate agencies to determine all the facts related to this unfortunate incident."

Copyright WDAM 2017. All rights reserved.