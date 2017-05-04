Man critically injured after vehicle wraps around tree

This is news release from the Jones County Fire Council.

An adult male was reported to be critically injured after his vehicle left the roadway and wrapped around a tree early Thursday morning.

At 1:11 a.m., Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene of the accident on Highway 15 North near Houston Road. Upon arrival, firefighters and Emergency Medical Responders found the vehicle several feet from the road resting against a large tree with significant damage to its driver's side. Firefighters extricated the driver without the use of power tools through the front-passenger door.

He was transported by EMServ ambulance to South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel for treatment.

One lane of the highway was shutdown for emergency vehicles and vehicle recovery.

Emergency personnel on scene included Shady Grove and Sharon Volunteer Fire Departments, EMServ Ambulance Service, Jones County Sheriff's Department, Jones County Fire Public Information Officer Caleb Worrell and Mississippi Highway Patrol.

