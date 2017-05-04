Mayor Johnny DuPree hosts prayer breakfast for National Prayer Day

Mayor Johnny DuPree celebrated National Prayer Day with a prayer breakfast at the Convention Center.

National Prayer Day is annually observed every first Thursday of May. This year's theme is "For your great name's sake! Hear us...forgive us...heal us!"

Jackson Pastor, Jerry Young, helped lead the prayer service. Mayor DuPree said prayer is an important aspect of community.

"It's a thing that pulls us together," said Mayor DuPree. "You know when we have natural disasters, we all pray. When we have personal disasters, we all pray. When things happen in our lives that we can't control, we all pray. It's the one thing that kind of gives us hope."

